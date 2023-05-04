Greg Little signs with Texans

Getty Images

Veteran offensive lineman Greg Little has found a team for the 2023 season.

Little’s agent David Canter announced that his client has signed with the Texans. No terms of the deal were announced.

Little was a Panthers second-round pick in 2019 and played in 14 games for the team over his first two seasons. He was traded to the Dolphins in August 2021, but did not play in 2021 due to injury.

Little appeared in every game last season and made seven starts while seeing time at both tackle positions.

The Texans are set to start Laremy Tunsil at left tackle and Tytus Howard on the right side. Austin Deculus and Charlie Heck are also on the depth chart.