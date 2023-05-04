Hakeem Butler invited to Steelers minicamp after strong XFL season

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2023, 9:32 AM EDT
Wide receiver Hakeem Butler is getting another NFL look.

The XFL announced that Butler has been invited to take part in Steelers minicamp on a tryout basis.

Butler was a 2019 fourth-round pick by the Cardinals, but missed his rookie season with a broken hand and failed to make the team out of camp the next year. He appeared in two games for the Eagles in 2020 and had a pair of brief stints in the CFL before landing with the St. Louis BattleHawks this season.

Butler had 51 catches for 599 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games with the BattleHawks.

Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Calvin Austin, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski, and Cody White head up the receiving corps in Pittsburgh.

