Inside the Lamar Jackson deal

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2023, 2:11 PM EDT
Getty Images

It was signed and sealed on Thursday. The details have now been delivered.

Here are the full details of the new five-year contract signed by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $72.5 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $7.5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 option bonus: $17.5 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 offseason roster bonus: $750,000, fully guaranteed.

5. 2024 base salary: $14.25 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2025 option bonus: $22.5 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2024.

7. 2025 offseason roster bonus: $750,000, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2024.

8. 2025 base salary: $20.25 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2024.

9. 2026 offseason roster bonus: $750,000.

10. 2026 base salary: $51.25 million, $29 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed in March 2025.

11. 2027 offseason roster bonus: $750,000.

12. 2027 base salary: $51.25 million.

The deal also includes a no-trade clause, and a no-tag clause. After 2027, he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The contract contains $112.5 million fully guaranteed at signing. After one season, the full guarantee moves to $156 million. After two years, it becomes $185 million.

It’s a three-year, $156 million deal, with a lingering guarantee of $29 million for the fourth year. The $29 million would be subject to offset.

The cash flow is $80 million in year one, $112.5 million through year two, $156 million through year three, $208 million through year four, and $260 million through year five.

As G.M. Eric DeCosta explained on Wednesday’s #PFTPM, it’s basically the 2022 offer made by the team, with enhancements. And the enhancements get him the highest three-year cash flow of any player in league history — $93 million more than Patrick Mahomes received.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Inside the Lamar Jackson deal

  2. Not a Ravens fan

    Not a Lamar fan only because I only root for my team

    But, let Lamar live. He’s got tremendous talent and he’s undeniably a special talent.

    Can’t blame the man for trying to get the most possible money he can and set his family up financially.

    If I’m being completely honest

  4. Here are the numbers that really count:

    LANAR vs STEELERS
    1 wins and 3 losses [in games where he throws a pass]
    67.4 passer rating
    634 total yards
    4 touchdowns
    6 interceptions
    2 fumbles
    16 sacks

  5. So, a much more typical QB contract than what the initial headlines suggested. But really, it seems right on in terms of fairness and value – a little more than they had offered him, a lot less than he was holding out for, and a big chunk of the potential reward comes if he continues to produce at a high level beyond one or two years, which is close to an incentive-based contract (which is what I think a player who only finished 3 of 5 seasons should have).

    All in all, it seems like a pretty much perfect value-to-incentive balance that, along with the Hurts contract, steers the QB contract path well away from the ridiculous Watson deal. I suspect Burrow’s will follow suit.

    This could be a very interesting year for Jackson and the team. He has a stronger supporting cast, they have a ridiculously easy schedule, and the contract + draft give them positive momentum. If he’s going to get over the playoff hump, this is the year to do it.

  7. So now he’s got a contract that covers him for a few years let’s wait & see if firstly he’ll play in the playoffs & secondly if he’s able to win in the playoffs.

  8. The narrative that Patrick Mahomes needs a pay rise needs to be left to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. He will get what he wants and doesn’t need to be pushed or coerced.

    He’s a strong character and will tell the front office when he needs more money. Besides, PM will earn more in commercial endorsements than Jackson does in salary, because he’s in a position to keep getting to the Superbowl. Having ‘team friendly’ deals has potential to unlock greater earning power.

  9. Will be interesting to revisit this in 5 years and see how it panned out.

  10. lastwordonpft says:
    May 4, 2023 at 2:21 pm
    Here are the numbers that really count:

    LANAR vs STEELERS
    1 wins and 3 losses [in games where he throws a pass]
    67.4 passer rating
    634 total yards
    4 touchdowns
    6 interceptions
    2 fumbles
    16 sacks
    —————————————-
    Yea, somehow I think everyone on earth would rather have 9 figures.

  13. Ravens will regret the contract when A) he doesn’t end up winning anyhing (teamwise) noteworthy B) gets hurt (again) C) pulls a Haynesworth and gets lazy. He sucks in the playoffs and has poor accuracy. Terrible deal for Ravens, great deal for him. 80M year one. Good lord

  14. But, But But…Lamar and his Mommy needs an agent. Lamar is never going to get guaranteed money. Lamar is a WR/RB…yada…yada…yada..

    Bottom line is Lamar is wealthy and it doesn’t matter what people say, he will remain wealthy. I never understood the visceral attitudes about his contract status. Its not like the Ravens are taking money out of you alls paychecks to pay him…He won. Accept it or don’t… lol. Move on with your lives.

  15. Ravens do a great job of hiding LJ from the media .. why is that ??

  16. Good for all these players who can land generational money. We tend to throw these numbers around without thinking about them We forget that even $7 million ($175K for 40 years) would put a player in the 10% of all American’s

  18. lastwordonpft says:
    May 4, 2023 at 2:21 pm
    Here are the numbers that really count:

    LANAR vs STEELERS
    1 wins and 3 losses [in games where he throws a pass]
    67.4 passer rating
    634 total yards
    4 touchdowns
    6 interceptions
    2 fumbles
    16 sacks
    _____________________

    Pretty sad when the only thing you can hang your hat on your record against Lamar. But if you knew anything about football, that’s just a typical Ravens/Steelers matchup, regardless of QB. Huntley beat you, RGIII spanked you and and Trace McSorry almost beat you. Bottom line is whenever Lamar is at the helm, the Ravens are in first place and the Steelers are hiding in the basement.

  20. Funny thing is all the people in here talking about how Lamar sucks. If you really didn’t think he was any good, you wouldn’t waste your time flocking to his threads and making your silly remarks. I mean, are you really going to routinely post on a Mac Jones thread when his contract time comes?

  21. NFL sure has a lot of money. Not my money though but someone’s paying for it.

  22. Don’t forget he also saved himself paying the 2-3% commission by not using an agent which someone said he “should” do [but in fairness, I agreed]. At 3% that’s 4.68 mil in his pocket.

  23. Some people might admit they were wrong, after they wrote many many articles criticizing Lamar and the way he does business. Some people basically called him an idiot for not having an agent. Some people were very wrong.

  24. Good deal for Lamar…not to be forgotten though that if he had gotten himself this deal 2 years ago he could have a lot more money in the bank right now. He played the last 2 years for less than Josh Allen played either of the last 2. My whole question with his no agent deal was why did he not even bother to negotiate until he was a year from FA?

  25. Stupid contract for the Ravens…….I am going stop watching the NFL with these QB contracts. It is crazy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.