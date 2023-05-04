Jalen Carter becomes first first-rounder to agree to NFL contract

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2023, 12:24 PM EDT
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was not the first player drafted in the first round, but he is the first first-round pick to agree to a contract.

Carter’s agents announced that their client has agreed to a deal with the Eagles. The Eagles traded up one spot to take Carter with the ninth overall pick a week ago.

Carter’s four-year deal is worth a fully-guaranteed $21,806,184 million. As with the contracts for every first-round pick, Carter’s deal comes with a team option for a fifth season.

The Panthers agreed to terms with fifth-round safety Jammie Robinson a couple of days ago, so there are now two members of the 2023 draft class with agreements. That number should go up sharply as teams hold their rookie minicamps in the near future.

14 responses to “Jalen Carter becomes first first-rounder to agree to NFL contract

  5. He probably couldn’t sign that contract soon enough. Not saying guys shouldn’t show emotion when they’re drafted but some of these guys cry because their journey has ended rather than just begun.

  6. Why do first round picks have to agree to terms when they all get the same thing since it’s based on where they are picked?
    Everyone first round pick should already had agreed to terms.

  9. It’s a start. It’s a good way to demonstrate you’re not going to be a problem, to be the first guy signed.

  11. That should start to cover his legal fees but If I was him I would hope for a nice extension in 5 years.

  12. The Eagles get the best player in the draft for, by NFL standards, a steal. In the ultra-weak NFC, Philadelphia becomes the even more overwhelming choice to return to the Super Bowl.

  13. Jalen Carter is a great football talent. Hopefully the tragic situation he was on the scene for teaches him a valuable lesson…all that you have can be taken in a blink of an eye. Jalen is surrounded by friends, teammates, family and coaches that will provide him with the support system and culture to keep him focused. It’s all up to him to make sure he does what he’s supposed to. I wish him the best of luck. Fly Eagles Fly!

