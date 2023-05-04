Jalen Carter becomes first first-rounder to agree to NFL contract

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was not the first player drafted in the first round, but he is the first first-round pick to agree to a contract.

Carter’s agents announced that their client has agreed to a deal with the Eagles. The Eagles traded up one spot to take Carter with the ninth overall pick a week ago.

Carter’s four-year deal is worth a fully-guaranteed $21,806,184 million. As with the contracts for every first-round pick, Carter’s deal comes with a team option for a fifth season.

The Panthers agreed to terms with fifth-round safety Jammie Robinson a couple of days ago, so there are now two members of the 2023 draft class with agreements. That number should go up sharply as teams hold their rookie minicamps in the near future.