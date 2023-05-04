Jets sign sixth-round pick Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Getty Images

The Jets have signed rookie defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse, the team announced.

The team used a sixth-round selection (No. 204 overall) to take the LSU product.

He started four years at Oklahoma State before transferring to LSU as a super senior. Bernard-Converse started seven games at cornerback and two at safety for the Tigers, totaling 44 tackles, five passes defensed and two interceptions.

In 64 college games, Bernard-Converse registered 240 tackles, 175 solo stops, 31 passes defensed, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

“He can play safety; he can play nickel; he can play outside,” General Manager Joe Douglas said, via Eric Allen of the team website. “He’s played a lot of football and obviously, the talent speaks for itself.”