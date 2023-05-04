John Lynch: Teams were trying to trade up to draft kicker Jake Moody before 49ers did

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 4, 2023, 12:54 PM EDT
The 49ers made the unusual decision to draft a kicker, Jake Moody, in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. San Francisco General Manager John Lynch says that if the 49ers hadn’t drafted Moody so high, some other team would have taken him soon.

Lynch said on KNBR that other kicker-needy teams were trying to trade up to get in front of the 49ers to take Moody, according to Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com.

Lynch can’t know for sure what any other team would have done, but there did seem to be significant interest in kickers this year. The Patriots drafted kicker Chad Ryland in the fourth round, just 13 spots after the 49ers drafted Moody, and most observers consider Moody a better prospect than Ryland.

But while Lynch got the kicker he wanted, kickers are not a safe bet. Kicking is inconsistent, and no one knows with any degree of certainty which college kickers will succeed in the NFL.

That’s why no kicker had been drafted within the first three rounds since Roberto Aguayo went to the Buccaneers in the second round in 2016. Lynch has to hope Moody turns out a lot better than Aguayo did.

4 responses to “John Lynch: Teams were trying to trade up to draft kicker Jake Moody before 49ers did

  1. “IF” he becomes the next Justin Tucker nobody will care if he’s the next Aguaro everyone will never let him forget.

    Who knows, look at Carlson. He was lights out at Auburn. Minnesota drafted him and he struggled, Raiders signed him and he’s turned into the kicker he was expected to be.

    All I know is that without Gould I’ll be holding my breath

    Hope he’s worth the hype and pick as a 9ER fan

  2. Lynch fell for the oldest trick in the book.

    Make some noise about K since it’s an area of need and pressure team into stupid pick.

    Clown

  4. You just posted the other day about how only 12 of the 32 first round picks got a 5th year option. I think if you look at kickers and punters, if they get drafted, their success rate is higher than position players. And kickers score the most.

