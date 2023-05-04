Kirk Cousins “really encouraged” by offensive continuity

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is experiencing something different this season because the Vikings have the same offensive coaches and scheme in place from last season.

It’s the first time that’s happened during his time in Minnesota and he said Wednesday that the difference has already made an impression on him. Cousins said head coach Kevin O’Connell and others had to “hold my hand” last year because he didn’t even know how to call plays in the offense, but that isn’t something he has to deal with this spring and he believes “starting in a much further spot in May advances everything” the team can do this season.

“Having somebody in my helmet for the second year in a row, I’m really encouraged by because there had always been that change,” Cousins said, via the team’s website. “And while the system was many times staying similar, a different voice in front of the room, a different voice in your helmet, certainly there’s still changes there. I think that’s positive too, to build that rapport with Kevin.”

Cousins also said on Wednesday that he hopes to earn the chance to remain with the Vikings beyond this season, which is the final one of his current contract. Increased comfort in the offense should be a help to that bid.