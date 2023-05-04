Lamar Jackson declines to address his trade request

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2023, 12:43 PM EDT
In early March, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson asked to be traded. In late March, he made it public. By late April, he had a deal in place with the Ravens.

During Thursday’s press conference regarding the deal, Lamar was asked to address what changed between asking to be traded and signing a new deal. He declined to elaborate.

“Today, we’re gonna keep it about the future,” Jackson said. “I’m not really worried about what happened in the past. I’m gonna keep it about these next five years. And keep it about what’s going on today. You know, it’s a great day.”

It’s clear that he was simply trying, when he asked to be traded, to get the best possible contract from the Ravens or from another team. At the end of the day, he got the best deal he could get.

8 responses to “Lamar Jackson declines to address his trade request

  2. Wow! Doing better than most folks do with an agent!!

    I hope more can take such lead

  3. It surely is a great day as Lamar has just reset the market for Running Backs. Enjoy looking up at the rest of the Division for the next 5 years.

  5. …and the media just let him get away with that? If this were ANY other player, the media wouldn’t stop until they got an answer.

  6. Blah blah blah I hate lamar because what he looks like blah blah blah

  7. His answer is 100 correct. It’s like asking Pft and Florio how it was possible for lamarvalous to be the highest paid player in NFL without hiring an agent??? Go Ravens!!

