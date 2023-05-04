Lamar Jackson gets $72.5 million to sign, $80 million total cash in 2023

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2023, 12:55 PM EDT
Yes, it’s time for Patrick Mahomes to get a new deal.

The two-time NFL and Super Bowl MVP received $63 million for the first three years of his 12-year deal. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, per a source with knowledge of the details, will make $80 million in 2023.

It starts with a $72.5 million signing bonus, plus another $7.5 million later this year.

The first three years are fully guaranteed. In the fourth year, $29 million is guaranteed as a practical matter, subject to offset.

We’ll have the full breakdown soon. As Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta said during Wednesday’s #PFTPM, the Ravens used the offer that was made to Jackson in September 2022, with enhanced terms.

3 responses to “Lamar Jackson gets $72.5 million to sign, $80 million total cash in 2023

  1. Whoa. $185 million guaranteed? That’s a lot of lettuce for a guy who is 1-3 in the playoffs and has only had one 300 yard passing game in his career.

  3. Mahomes is smart like Brady. Take less from the Chiefs, make up for it (and then some) from sponsorships, and play with a team that can stock up on good players, which allows him to win more championships, get even more sponsorships, and make more $$$. Mahomes will end up a very wealthy man regardless of the size of his NFL contract, and ultimately more wealthy than if he handicapped the Chiefs’ ability to win Super Bowls.

