Lamar Jackson has signed his new Ravens contract

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 4, 2023, 11:19 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

The long process between the Ravens and Lamar Jackson has officially come to an end.

Jackson signed his new deal with Baltimore on Thursday morning. The team announced that the quarterback had put pen to paper with a social media post captioned, “Done. Deal.”

The Ravens and Jackson agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract just before the first round of the 2023 draft started last week. Now that Jackson has signed, details of the deal’s structure are likely to emerge soon.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said in an interview for #PFTPM that the offer Jackson accepted stemmed from the one the Ravens made in September, before the 2022 regular season.

Baltimore is slated to hold a press conference for Jackson with DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

12 responses to “Lamar Jackson has signed his new Ravens contract

  1. One gets the impression that Baltimore with some solid moves mid season last year, in the draft and FA and now this signing, very well could win this division.

  2. Lamar basically gave up $50 Million by not signing the deal in 2022. That money is not coming back.

  6. The Steelers off season just keeps getting better. They may suck this year still, but with the Ravens now in the rear view mirror with the Browns it’s only the Bengals in the way.

  7. redright8167 says:
    May 4, 2023 at 11:32 am
    Lamar basically gave up $50 Million by not signing the deal in 2022. That money is not coming back
    __________________________________________
    The contract extension wouldn’t have started until after his previous contract expired. So no he didn’t lose anything. He just got a bigger contract. His mother in the best agent in football.

  8. Weeee-heeeeeeeeeeeee!
    exclaims Steeler Nation, as they ponder Lamar Jackson bringing his pathetic past record to the Steelers/Ravens rivalry for the next five years:

    2 wins and 3 losses [and in one of those wins he didn’t complete a pass]
    67.4 passer rating
    634 total yards
    4 touchdowns
    6 interceptions

    And it even gets better if he doesn’t play…which he doesn’t most of the time…

  9. so an agent would have pressured him to sign for $10m less in 2022. that seems worth the $9m fee. dont need a law degreeto know ur worth!

  10. Our long public nightmare is now over. We can truly focus on what Aaron Rodgers has had for lunch now.

  11. lastwordonpft says:
    May 4, 2023 at 11:49 am
    Weeee-heeeeeeeeeeeee!
    exclaims Steeler Nation, as they ponder Lamar Jackson bringing his pathetic past record to the Steelers/Ravens rivalry for the next five years:

    ——————————————————————————————

    Dude your QB is Kenny Pickett

  12. lastwordonpft says:
    May 4, 2023 at 11:49 am
    Weeee-heeeeeeeeeeeee!
    exclaims Steeler Nation, as they ponder Lamar Jackson bringing his pathetic past record to the Steelers/Ravens rivalry for the next five years:

    2 wins and 3 losses [and in one of those wins he didn’t complete a pass]
    67.4 passer rating
    634 total yards
    4 touchdowns
    6 interceptions

    And it even gets better if he doesn’t play…which he doesn’t most of the time

    __________________________________________

    Even Tyler Huntley can beat the Steelers lol. Enjoy almost making the playoffs every year. The Steelers are dead. Worst team in the AFC North if Watson keeps his hands to himself.

