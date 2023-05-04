Lamar Jackson wants to throw for 6,000 yards

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2023, 1:05 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

Lamar Jackson has a new contract, a new offense, and a new goal.

He said during Thursday’s press conference that he wants to throw for more yards than any quarterback has ever generated in a single season.

“I think I told someone like man I wanna throw for like 6,000 yards with the weapons we have,” Jackson said. “And I’m not an individual award-type guy or a stat watcher, I just want to do that because no one’s ever done it and I feel like we have the weapons to do it.”

The single-season record is 5,477 yards, set by Peyton Manning in 2013.

The Ravens have hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken. They’ve added receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and receiver Zay Flowers. They also have former first-round receiver Rashod Bateman, tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, and a great crew of running backs.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Lamar Jackson wants to throw for 6,000 yards

  1. “Lamar Jackson wants to throw for 6,000 yards”

    (insert your own punchline here).

  4. First things first-learn how to read defenses and win a playoff game first!

  10. I don’t think I’ve ever laughed so hard from a headline before. Thanks Lamar! On a more serious note, maybe he should throw for 3000 yards for the second time of his career before talking about 4000 yards, let alone 6000.

  12. I guess that is possible if he can actually finish a season and not average 180 yds per game passing.

  15. Lamar wants to throw for over 6,000 yds

    I just want 6,000 beautiful woman to love me or 6,000 dollars

    I think Lamar’s odds are better unfortunately

  16. And, I want to be 6’8″ with a full head of hair and a vertical of 46.

  19. This guy is really ridiculous… try throwing for 4000 yds first…

  20. Given that Jackson has thrown for 12k yards over 5 years I think it is possible for Jackson to throw for 6000 yards over 3 years. But, he would need a lot of luck and to remain healthy. A better goal than 6k yards over 3 years might be simply to still be in the league in 3 years which seems doubtful with his playstyle.

  22. You could play him in 4/5 flag football and he still wouldn’t accomplish that.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.