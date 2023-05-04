Mike Gesicki: Really excited to work with Mac Jones

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 4, 2023, 2:46 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
The Patriots signed tight end Mike Gesicki to a one-year deal worth up to a reported $9 million in March, giving quarterback Mac Jones another offensive weapon.

Gesicki has already been bonding with his new quarterback during the early portions of the offseason program and has built up some positive vibes.

Really cool dude. Cool personality,” Gesicki said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “Love the energy and the juice that he brings to some throwing sessions, all that kind of stuff. And then, obviously, great arm, accurate, all that kind of stuff — make sure I check all the boxes because I know you guys are going to want to talk about it.

“But he’s awesome. Really excited to continue working with him. So, it’s been good.”

Gesicki added, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, that he stayed over at Jones’ house to help build their relationship.

“He’s got a pretty good setup over there,” Gesicki said.

Gesicki had his most productive season in 2021 with Miami when he caught 73 passes for 780 yards with a pair of touchdowns. But his playing time went down significantly with Miami in the team’s first season under head coach Mike McDaniel. He caught just 32 passes for 362 yards with five touchdowns.

Gesicki and fellow free agent signee JuJu Smith-Schuster should both provide a boost to a Patriots passing game that will be revamped under offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

10 responses to “Mike Gesicki: Really excited to work with Mac Jones

  5. austinspencer says:
    May 4, 2023 at 2:47 pm
    Yeah Mac tore it up with Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith….

    Actually, he did very well with Henry in 2021. Gesicki is more a WR anyway. You people are misjudging the Bill O’Brien OC effect in terms of how he deploys larger mid field personnel who can get vertical.

    Obviously, these TEs are not Gronk and Hernandez, but poor man versions of that can still be an improvement over last year’s version.

    There’s literally nothing wrong with the quality of their arsenal at WR and TE save for a HOF WR that people think grows on a tree somewhere.

    If Thornton emerges, Bourne goes back to 2021 Bourne, there are plenty of weapons.

    Misinformation is easily debunked for those who are genuine adults and not intentionally lying about reality.

  6. Gesicki and JuJu both sound like they didnt have other options, and now their options are even worse

  8. I was at the draft last weekend. With Levis and Hooker still available and NE on the clock I heard a group of Pats fans chanting F–k Mac Jones.

    Jonnu was garbage. Hunter is doing just fine with Mac.

  10. What is he supposed to say….?

    He is supposed to say that with Belichick developing Mac Jones, we will be SB champion either 2023 season or 2024 season.

