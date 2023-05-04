Nick Bosa: I don’t think there’s going to be much of a change with Steve Wilks as DC

Getty Images

San Francisco’s Nick Bosa is so good that he keeps helping his defensive coordinators get hired.

Robert Saleh went from 49ers DC to Jets head coach in 2021. And in February, DeMeco Ryans left the same position to become the Texans head coach.

So now San Francisco has Steve Wilks to run the club’s defense. But Bosa doesn’t think Wilks will alter much given the unit’s recent success.

“I don’t think there’s going to be much of a change,” Bosa told Tori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “I think from Kyle [Shanahan] down, there’s kind of an understanding of how we do things with Kris Kocurek as our D-line coach. There’s always ways to improve.

“But as a D-lineman, I’m happy to say that I’ll be doing pretty much very similar things to what I’ve done the last four years.”

One of the reasons Shanahan tapped Wilks to become the new defensive coordinator — as opposed to someone like a Vic Fangio, who once coached for the franchise — was to keep continuity in a 4-3-based scheme.

That means Bosa should be in a position to continue being one of the best edge rushers in the league. The 2022 AP Defensive Player of the Year, Bosa recorded a league-leading 18.5 sacks with 19 tackles for loss and 48 quarterback hits last season.