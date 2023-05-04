Patriots agree to terms with sixth-round pick Kayshon Boutte

SEC Championship - LSU v Georgia
The Patriots drafted 11 players. They agreed to terms with one of those Thursday.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that sixth-round receiver Kayshon Boutte is set to sign a deal expected to be $4.027 million over four years.

In three seasons at LSU, Boutte made 131 receptions for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He joins a receivers room that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Lynn Bowden Jr.

The teams’ other selections last weekend were Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez (first round), Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White (second round), Sacramento State safety Marte Mapu (third round), Troy center Jake Andrews (fourth round), Eastern Michigan guard Sidy Sow (fourth round), UCLA guard Atonio Mafi (fifth round), Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer (sixth round), Liberty receiver Demario Douglas (sixth round), Michigan State cornerback Ameer Speed (sixth round) and Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden (seventh round).

  1. This is likely going to be the only decent late round pick for the Pats. He struggled last year due to changing systems. Some routine could get him up to speed again.

  2. Ultimate boom or bust prospect, but at low risk. Not sure if it was a slow healing ankle or something else that made this formerly projected 1rst round pick slide so far. If a little structure in the Patriot culture can help, he could be a nice score for the Pats.

  3. The Patriots will be back on top in their division this year followed by Buffalo, Miami, and then the overrated Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. Buffalo is all done their brief moment of relevance is over

  4. MAYBE he turns into a good NFL player…but I saw 1 LSU game this year and this guy was poting like a little baby because he wasn’t getting the ball. He totally checked out of the game. I never saw a player so disinterested. I would not want him on my team.

  5. If the Pats are back on top of the division this year – that would be a pretty neat trick.

    So much big talk from Patriots nation (like there has been since Brady left, and every year, they seem to have fallen a little short). I’ll never count the GOAT coach out, but it’s fun to hear their fans work through the new realities of the NFL.

