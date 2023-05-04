Patriots agree to terms with sixth-round pick Kayshon Boutte

Getty Images

The Patriots drafted 11 players. They agreed to terms with one of those Thursday.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that sixth-round receiver Kayshon Boutte is set to sign a deal expected to be $4.027 million over four years.

In three seasons at LSU, Boutte made 131 receptions for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He joins a receivers room that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Lynn Bowden Jr.

The teams’ other selections last weekend were Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez (first round), Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White (second round), Sacramento State safety Marte Mapu (third round), Troy center Jake Andrews (fourth round), Eastern Michigan guard Sidy Sow (fourth round), UCLA guard Atonio Mafi (fifth round), Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer (sixth round), Liberty receiver Demario Douglas (sixth round), Michigan State cornerback Ameer Speed (sixth round) and Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden (seventh round).