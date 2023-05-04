Peter Skoronski says Arthur Smith told him, “You’re really boring me” in Combine interview

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 4, 2023, 4:02 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Northwestern at Maryland
Getty Images

Former Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski was selected by the Titans with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. One team that passed on Skoronski was the Falcons, which may not have been a surprise given the interaction Skoronski had with the Falcons at a Combine interview.

Skoronski told Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com that Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was openly unimpressed with him when the two talked at the Combine.

“The head coach was on me the second I got in there,” Skoronski said. “I was giving them generic answers to their questions, and he said, ‘You’re really boring me right now. Your answers are so boring.’ The whole meeting, he kept looking at his computer. I was kind of laughing to myself and said, ‘Sorry, I don’t know what you want me to do. I’m answering you honestly.’”

Skoronski also had an interview with Titans coach Mike Vrabel at the Combine, and he says he liked Vrabel’s energy. The feeling was apparently mutual, as the Titans chose the player who bored the Falcons’ coach.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “Peter Skoronski says Arthur Smith told him, “You’re really boring me” in Combine interview

  2. Another guy who’s agent told him say very little at any inteview then they dont know who you really are. If youi blab too much you may seal your fate. Sounds like he was trying to do just that, be vague and waste time.

  3. That makes sense – who would want a left tackle that isnt loquacious?

  4. This is why I said I feel sorry for Robinson. Two years running, they added guys who were widely regarded as transcendent talents at their skill-player positions. And they’ve just vanished, forgotten.

    This team seems to want to skip the hard part and just hit home runs. Well, that’s not going to work unless you’ve built a strong foundation first. Grabbing up all the top skill players with a broken foundation and no QB is just wasting everyone’s time and the future prospects of these excellent players.

    They’re in the one lousy division where it could temporarily work, but I’m not impressed with what I’m seeing so far.

  5. Fun fact about lil’ Artie Smith: his daddy was one of the founders of FedEx and in one somewhat infamous interview he bemoaned the notion that Ivy League grads weren’t getting the plum jobs they deserved because of jealousy bias from hiring personnel that resented the fact they attended places like Harvard and Yale. Artie Smith is like his old man: the smartest guy in the room – just ask him.

  6. Dan Pompei..

    “Thats a name I’ve not heard in a long time…”

  7. Arthur Blank, Arthur Smith… are we sure these are real people with these generic names? So boring.

  8. I’m sure Falcon’s fans are pretty bored with Arthur’s empty trophy case.

  9. Arthur Smith will never win anything I’m this league
    All attitude no substance

  10. Falcons are a mess.

    They keep using high draft capital to address positions they don’t have any need for. And they stay mediocre.

    Yeah, BPA, but you have to look at your roster construction as well.

    Using that pick on an RB, no matter how good, won’t age well when you have RBs good to go in house.

  12. Why share this story? Shouldn’t he just go about his business instead of telling stories about some other coach.

  13. With the way Atlanta is building their roster, I can’t see Smith lasting beyond this season. He’s too generic as a Head Coach. And I’m not sure he was even the right guy to begin with.

  15. Arthur Smith is the son of a billionaire and *chooses* to work 100-hour weeks for a losing football club. I’d find combine interviews boring if I was him, too.

  16. What a dolt! You don’t draft offensive lineman because they’re entertaining, unless it’s Jason Kelce.

  17. Skoronski will be with the Titans a lot longer than Smith will be with the Falcons.

  18. Arthur Blank looks like an extra from The Godfather films.

  19. And he likely was boring in that interview. On purpose. As he was told to be. Just practicing for when he is interviewed by the press.

  22. LOL Arthur Smith’s interviews may possibly be the most boring things I’ve ever heard. Do yourself a favor and go listen to them.

  23. I think Arthur Smith is really rude, never mind boring. He comes off as a tosser. Skoronski was right to laugh at him!

  24. What does the rook gain by revealing that though, even if its true? Annoys an owner, other owners take note. Not the wisest way to come into the league!

  26. The Falcons are a boring team ever since Matt Ryan exited his prime.

  28. Ryan Pace is there making sure to destroy the team like he did in Chicago terrible drafts

  29. Arthur Smith is a bore himself. not a leader of men this will be his last year in the ATL.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.