Quenton Nelson: What Anthony Richardson can do on the field is pretty extraordinary

Three-time first-team All-Pro Quenton Nelson has blocked for a variety of different quarterbacks in his first five seasons with the Colts.

But Indianapolis has moved to bring some consistency behind center by drafting Anthony Richardson last week.

While Nelson hasn’t yet met Richardson in person, he noted on Wednesday just how impressed he’s been with the quarterback’s college performance.

“Yeah, really excited,” Nelson said in his Wednesday press conference. “Just heard great things about him, and his character, and person he is. And then seeing his film, you see what can do on the field is pretty extraordinary. He dominated the combine and did really well in college football this year.”

With Richardson being that dual threat, Nelson acknowledged that the Colts could have some more designed runs in their offense.

That tracks with what Richardson has said about Indianapolis potentially crafting an offense similar to what head coach Shane Steichen ran as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

But that will hinge on Nelson and the rest of the Colts’ offensive line bouncing back in a significant way after a poor 2022 under former head coach Frank Reich and interim coach Jeff Saturday.