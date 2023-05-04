Texans sign Darius Phillips, waive/injured Drew Estrada

Getty Images

The Texans signed veteran cornerback Darius Phillips and released receiver Drew Estrada with an injury waiver, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Those moves were in addition to the re-signing of veteran linebacker Neville Hewitt to a one-year contract and the signings of linebacker Jermaine Carter and offensive tackle Greg Little to one-year deals.

Phillips played nine games for the Broncos last season as hamstring injuries hampered him all year. He ended the year on injured reserve.

He played six defensive snaps and 119 on special teams.

Phillips spent four seasons with the Bengals after they made him a fifth-round draft pick. He signed with the Raiders in the 2022 offseason but did not make the roster out of the preseason.

He has 75 career tackles, three forced fumbles, five interceptions and one fumble recovery.