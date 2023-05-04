The truth about the Jonathan Gannon tampering situation, if it gets out, could force big changes to the hiring cycle

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2023, 10:52 AM EDT
Minutes before the draft began, the NFL tried to slip a pretty big story through the collective five hole of the media and fans. And it worked.

The truth about the events that led to the negotiated penalty for Arizona’s blatant tampering with former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon remains hidden, and it likely will stay that way. They (mainly, 345 Park Avenue) don’t want us to know. They don’t want us to ask. (I did, and of course they haven’t answered.)

They want us to just keep going. To not pay attention to the man behind the curtain, like always.

They used the ultimate offseason bright, shiny object as a shield for Big Shield’s efforts to conceal the facts and circumstances resulting in the unprecedented settlement of a tampering case. It all felt carefully cultivated and manicured, because it surely was.

So why are they hiding the truth? One potential explanation is that the circumstances surrounding the hiring of Gannon could potentially strengthen a claim that Brian Flores could make regarding Arizona’s failure to hire him for the job, in retaliation for his pending litigation against the league and multiple teams. Another potential explanation, as Chris Simms identified it on Wednesday’s PFT Live, is that the truth would spark a groundswell that would force the NFL to finally revolutionize its hiring cycle.

Peter King has argued for years that no team with a head-coaching vacancy should be allowed to communicate with potential candidates until after the Super Bowl, and that no interviews should happen until the season has finally ended. This would allow all assistant coaches to focus fully and completely on their current jobs, without any distractions arising from an upcoming interview or ongoing consideration for the possible realization of a lifelong dream.

The disclosure of the full facts and circumstances regarding the Gannon case quite possibly would cause others to notice and to agree that change is badly needed. That a moratorium should be placed on any and all interviews until after the Super Bowl has been played.

Even if the Cardinals, as they claim, made only one impermissible phone call to Gannon, that phone call put him on notice that, immediately after the Super Bowl, they wanted to talk to him about their still-open job. How could that not distract him from his preparations for the biggest game of the year?

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, during Gannon’s introductory press conference, bragged about the team’s decision to not create such distractions for assistant coaches who still had jobs to do. This shows that they knew merely letting him know what was coming would be a distraction.

The official story is that the Cardinals self-reported the ensuing violation. I still don’t buy it. I believe the Eagles conducted an internal investigation, and that they quickly found digital footprints showing that Gannon had been, for example, lining up potential members of his coaching staff and/or working on an outline of the points to make during his day-after-the-Super-Bowl presentation to the Cardinals.

Every minute spent preparing for the interview he knew would happen is one less minute that was available for preparing to stop Kansas City’s offense in the Super Bowl. Gannon failed, for example, to fix obvious struggles when it comes to dealing with motion and shifts.

Even if he still would have failed to button up a fairly glaring flaw in the Philly defense — a flaw that the Chiefs exploited with two key second-half touchdowns — the idea that Gannon spent X hours preparing for his next job in lieu of devoting that time to finishing up his current one would prompt outrage among Eagles fans. And it quite possibly could create a critical mass of fans across the sport who demand that the rules immediately change.

At its core, the issue that undermines the integrity of the game. If one team has one or more coordinators who are under consideration for a head-coaching job and the other one does not, one team isn’t getting the full focus and attention of his coaching staff — and the other one is.

That’s another reason for the league to downplay this one. With the ongoing proliferation of gambling, the integrity of the game has never been more important. Identifying and neutralizing threats to it has never been more important. Arizona’s tampering quite possibly damaged the integrity of the Super Bowl, and contributed to the Eagles losing the game.

19 responses to “The truth about the Jonathan Gannon tampering situation, if it gets out, could force big changes to the hiring cycle

  1. Distraction? Who hasn’t interviewed with another company while being employed? These guys understand the complexity of multiple opposing teams but can’t stay focused because they may get an interview? If you become that “distracted “ you probably won’t be a good head coach.

  3. If the cardinals had followed procedure, they could have interviewed Gannon during the playoffs with approval to do so. How would he be less distracted after having interviewed with them legally, then he would have been to find out illegally that the Cardinals were interested in interviewing him after the Super Bowl?

    I can see merit to Peter King’s proposal, but frankly, people interview (in the real world) for positions all of the time. IF you allow yourself to be distracted by an interview, to the point where it impacts your current job, it says a lot about your professionalism – and puts your current employment at risk.

  4. Even if there was a ban on interviews prior to the SB, teams would just leak to reporters who they were most interested in. It wouldn’t make a difference. There should not be any moratorium at all. The only rule that requires strengthening is making sure that teams are able to refuse an interview for a coach under contract.

  7. It’s a way for Goodell to cheat. Anyone who has watched the “Two Bills” documentary, knows the NFL offices will absolutely back door another team and assist the cheatinng team when it comes to hiring/stealing coaches from the staff.

    The Jets did this with Parcells and 345 Park Ave in January of 1997, which started the Jets/Pats feud that still goes on to this day.

    The slimy way some teams operate, with backing from Goodell, is not new. You have to ask about the money and why they feel it needs to be spread into which market.

    Why is Goodell working to help Bidwill? That’s the question. What are they up to? Is it because Bidwill just had to fire Keim, they’ve had issues with staff there and the Kylie Murray contract is so awful, Goodell is trying to help Bidwill recoup his losses? If so, why?

    What favors as Bidwill done for Goodell?

  8. “Chris Simms identified it on Wednesday’s PFT Live, is that the truth would spark a groundswell that would force the NFL to finally revolutionize its hiring cycle.”

    “Groundswell”? From whom, the the 32 people who matter? The 32 people, who, if they thought there was a problem with the hiring cycle, thought there was a problem with distractions, thought something needed to change, would do it in five minutes at one of their meetings?

    The fans and media act like they are full participants in the business of the NFL and deserve full transparency and participation. We are aren’t, and we don’t.

    We have no more need to know how the NFL handles their hiring schedule and contract issues than we need to know the decision process Home Depot goes through to choose the colors of paint they sell.

  9. Two points:

    1- the cover-up is always worse than the crime. The fact that Tigeyr still hasn’t realized this after the Ray Rice and Deflategate fiascos speaks volumes

    2- any corporation as large as the NFL who receives public funds, whether directly such as with a publicly-funded stadium or indirectly through massive tax breaks, should be required to answer any and all questions from the public a la FOIA

  10. Executive interviews – like HC or coordinator interviews – are nothing like regular job interviews. The candidate is expected to have engaged in detailed study of the hiring organization, present a detailed SWOT analysis (not always so labeled: Strengths / Weaknesses / Opportunities / Threats), along with plans for maximizing strengths, fixing weaknesses, etc. This usually takes days of prep. You don’t walk in at this level and remind them of your resume.

  11. nflfan51 says:
    May 4, 2023 at 11:07 am
    Distraction? Who hasn’t interviewed with another company while being employed? These guys understand the complexity of multiple opposing teams but can’t stay focused because they may get an interview? If you become that “distracted “ you probably won’t be a good head coach.
    ____________________________________________________________________________________

    The difference is probably that at your job, you aren’t working 24/7 towards one single goal and that single goal has a set time and date and after that time and date you’ll be completely free to do whatever the heck you want for a few weeks or months. I agree that it shouldn’t be too distracting, but I also agree that anything that changes the idiotic hiring cycle is for the better.

  12. What part of “the truth” are we missing at this point? It seems pretty clear what happened and it’s been acknowledged. I think the only part that hasn’t been explained is why the teams switched picks instead of it just being a penalty to AZ only. Otherwise, there was a violation, it was punished, and the NFL did some PR sleight of hand to minimize awareness without actually concealing it.

    For both AZ ownership and Gannon to seemingly lie about it initially is the bad look that will last. It suggests this team will continue to languish and this coach won’t last.

  13. Well, I’ve listened to Mike and Simms talking about this too, and there’s one thing didn’t make sense to me. If the Philly defense supposedly was bad at motion and shifts all year, it’s hardly something Gannon found out the week before the Super Bowl. He probably knew about it this all year, and couldn’t work on it properly during the entire playoffs! Is the failure during the game a sign he was distracted because of the Cardinals job, or just a sign he is not so capable as a DC? I think the latter.

    I agree the interview system needs some changes (although that could bring as a consequence a lot less coached being fired during the season, since teams won’t have the benefit of having a good head start on the process above others). But here Mike I believe you’re making a storm out of a cup of tea. I think this episode only shows that Gannon is maybe a not-as-good cooordinator than anything else.

  14. Agree with Florio about potential ammo for Brian Flores. Disagree with Florio that it could have damaged the credibility of legalized gambling. A bit of a stretch to say the least. What if the team’s hotel fire alarm went off in the early morning hours on the day of the SB causing a major disruption for the team? Are you gonna infer that Hilton or Marriott was responsible for the Eagles loss? Will Pepsico be blamed if they didn’t have the preferred flavor of Gatorade available on the sideline?

  15. The slimy way some teams operate, with backing from Goodell
    _____________
    Such as the New England Patriots. Rog knew what they were doing and looked the other way.

  16. Is someone honestly comparing an everyday job to an NFL coaching job where you have to prepare for the Super Bowl?? There’s a reason it’s called tampering and it’s against the rules and you interviewing for another job in everyday life isn’t. And if you’re going to use that ridiculous comparison. How many people are completely checked in to their current job if they know they are leaving? Does your everyday job impact millions of fans gambling on the game? Billions of dollars getting moved one way or the other? Hiring decisions based on your lies? Destroying everyone’s hard work all season because your head wasn’t completely in it? I could keep going……

  17. I think they’re hiding the truth because they know what we all know – tampering is not a major issue. To pretend that these guys don’t talk, text, IM, or video, or have their agents talk to people, is just a fallacy. It will always happen. It isn’t damaging to take a phone call.
    An attorney like Florio should know that a phone call from the opposition during trial isn’t tampering, so why would it be in the NFL? To pretend that a phone call made Gannon “distracted” during the Super Bowl is laughable at best.

  18. Gambling is going to prove a much bigger issue than this! And will be just as hidden an issue as tampering!

  19. Peter King is 100% absolutely, completely correct. The hiring process should not start until the NFL season is over.

