Bills claim Kameron Cline off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2023, 4:43 PM EDT
NFL: JUL 30 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Getty Images

The Bills announced the addition of a defensive lineman on Friday.

Defensive end Kameron Cline has been claimed off of waivers and added to their 90-man offseason roster. Cline was waived by the Colts on Thursday.

Cline signed with the Colts after going undrafted out of South Dakota in 2020 and spent most of the last three seasons on their practice squad. He appeared in five regular season games and has been credited with three career tackles.

The Bills did not add any defensive ends in the draft. Cline joins Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, Shaq Lawson, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, and Kingsley Jonathan on the depth chart.

1 responses to “Bills claim Kameron Cline off waivers

  1. Can’t say I’m familiar with this player. Beane said he wanted to add two players to the defensive line after the draft. Signed Poona first. I was hoping for Leonard Floyd or Frank Clark for the second.

    Oh well, the season will come down to the offense anyway and I’m satisfied with those improvements.

