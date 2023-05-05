Bruce Arians: Baker Mayfield was a better prospect than the QBs in the 2023 draft

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 5, 2023, 11:48 AM EDT
NFL: MAR 20 Buccaneers Press Conference
Getty Images

Former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians remains involved with the team as the special advisor to General Manager Jason Licht, and Arians believes that the Bucs got themselves a very talented quarterback when they signed Baker Mayfield in free agency.

In fact, Arians said that Mayfield was a better prospect than Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, the three quarterbacks taken within the first four picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

“I can honestly say out of these four, I had Baker rated higher,” Arians said, via PewterReport.com. “That’s an honest opinion – coming out [of Oklahoma].”

Of course, highly rated prospects don’t always pan out, and through five NFL seasons Mayfield hasn’t played like a No. 1 overall pick. But Arians believes that had more to do with the environment Mayfield was drafted into than with Mayfield himself.

“He had a tough time playing hurt and things didn’t work in Cleveland. That happens to a lot of guys. Timmy Couch was no bust. Timmy Couch got broken the hell up in Cleveland. I coached him. Helluva player,” Arians said.

With Tom Brady retired, Mayfield and 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask will compete to be the Buccaneers’ next starting quarterback. Arians said he likes Trask and, “I think this is going to be a nice battle.”

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Bruce Arians: Baker Mayfield was a better prospect than the QBs in the 2023 draft

  1. Panther said the same thing last year, the year before that the same thing about Darnold and the year before that I think they said Bridgewater’s a QB with a pulse so sign him.

  2. Um,you just admitted out loud he’s still a prospect after several years in the NFL. That fact alone should have had you taking a draft prospect that can still get better.

  4. He’s had his ups and downs, but he earned his way to delivering that first Browns playoff win in 30 years and coming close to beating the Chiefs in the divisional round. Few to none of the QBs drafted this year – or any year – will take a team that far.

    The Browns are just an awfully-run team. Starting Mayfield off with that historically bad run of coaching, it’s a minor miracle he emerged from that to lead a playoff season. Then they just panicked and went crazy over a dubious QB, which of course now looks as ridiculous as it is.

    I don’t know if Mayfield will reach his old peak or not, but he’s shown talent and is on a solid team in a bad division, so it’s as good a situation as possible.

  6. From a football standpoint, this is an idiotic statement, because Mayfield is not a 1st round talent, let alone first overall. This is also very insulting for the 2023 class. The only explanation I see from Arians is a desperate attempt to prop up a QB from his organization. But again, we always expect some class, decency, and more importantly, intelligence from a former NFL HC.

  7. Couch was no bust, now that’s funny I don’t care who you are lol

  8. The first round QBs this year were taken way too high. Smells of desperation. Mayfield has been up and down.

  10. Arians Nation thinks a superbowl “entitles” him to spew out lame comments like that. The much traveled Baker Mayfield has had several years to prove he can cut it in this league, much more than other more talented QB’s. I’d take Trey Lance over this dude right now.

  11. Bruce Arians also loved Jameis Winston, so let’s be realistic about this man’s scouting ability.

  12. Thus guy not only craves attention, he once thought Jameis Winston wss good.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.