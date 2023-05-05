Cam Newton wonders whether his hair length has contributed to his unemployment

Posted by Mike Florio on May 5, 2023, 8:44 PM EDT
148th Kentucky Derby
Getty Images

Sometimes, the road from anger to denial to bargaining to depression to acceptance is a long one.

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton, in a recent appearance on Josina Anderson’s Undefined podcast, suggested that his ongoing NFL employment could be related to the length of his hair.

It’s been hinted,” Newton said. “And I’m not changing. People have hinted to where they say like, ‘Cam, we want you to go back to the 2015 clean-cut Cam.’ But, that was a different me.” The thing that is always mentioned is, ‘Cam, you’re scaring people with how you look.'”

After saying he wasn’t going to name names, Newton pointed out that Trevor Lawrence also has long hair.

Newton’s hair length has nothing to do with his current status. No one cares about hair length. They care about winning. They care about crafting a roster conducive to winning.

Newton’s prospects are far more hampered by his ongoing insistence that he should be a starter, a stance he softened not long ago with a specific list of quarterbacks for whom he’d be willing to serve as a backup.

Cam also said that he has heard from some teams, and that he was told they’d evaluate the situation after the draft. He said the teams from which he heard were in the AFC.

He’s still good enough to be on a roster. But he refuses to fully embrace what it means to be a backup, especially when he has a big, outsized personality that would undermine many starting quarterbacks.

He’s not the first former starter to struggle to come to terms with the fact that he’s no longer good enough to be a QB1. He’s also not the first one to grasp at straws to explain his current predicament.

And so the wait continues. He said there’s no deadline regarding how long he’ll wait.

“I don’t think I’ll ever retire,” Newton said.

For now, though, there’s nothing to retire from.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Cam Newton wonders whether his hair length has contributed to his unemployment

  3. He can no longer sling it around. He doesn’t have the wheels he used to have under him. He doesn’t have the size to bowl lighter players over anymore. He still has all the confidence and swagger, but his body can’t back it up. The hairdo has nothing to do with it.

  7. I don’t think the league would care if he had a turd on his head if he was playing in MVP form, but the ship has just sailed for this poor guy. Von Miller broke him.

  8. Dude has been washed for 5 years. Nobody wants to deal with your crap when you’re no longer elite.

  9. The fact that you can only throw short, massively inaccurate, passes has far more to do with your unemployment than your style choices. However, your style choices are also atrocious

  10. Your appearance is important. The way you dress, act, carry yourself, what you say, etc. As the QB, you are the face of the franchise. The CEO. You need to play the part and look the part. Facts don’t care about your feelings Cam.

  11. This is exactly the reason he was cut from NE. If he was willing to be a backup and kept his mouth shut, he would still be on the roster

  12. The QB position is mostly mental. Cam Newton is at the opposite extreme of what you’re looking for, and he’s making jokes about it. He’s a clown. Who wants a clown running their team? If the clown was a good QB, I’m sure he’d be considered, but this clown is also a terrible QB. A QB also has to be a leader. This guy is at the opposite extreme of what you want in a leader. Would you want your other 52 players following this guy’s lead? I doubt he could get a job at Walmart.

  13. FACTS: Cam Lost his last Eight Starts and did not throw a TD in his last four games.

    That’s horrid.

  14. NFL network showed 1998 Vikings vs Packers today. Brad Johnson was the starter and got hurt. Randall Cunningham who was selling cabinetry the 2 prior years out of the NFL got his shot and made a great run. 15 and 1 season could have been in the Super Bowl instead of the Falcons if it wasn’t for a missed field goal in the NFC championship game. Cam Newton needs to go that route and maybe something good might happen and give him another shot to make a run.

  16. Cam is simply not a good player or worth the headache caused by his delusion.

  17. So if he were to shave his head and then we all saw that he still sucked, would that get him to keep his mouth closed?

    A: No. There’s always something else with certain types of people.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.