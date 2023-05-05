Colts release Nick Foles

Getty Images

For teams in need of a backup quarterback, a veteran has just hit the open market.

The Colts have released Nick Foles, the team announced on Friday.

Foles, the Super Bowl LII MVP, signed a two-year deal with Indianapolis last May. He was one of three quarterbacks to start a game for the Colts in the club’s tumultuous 2022 season, the others being Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger. In three total appearances, Foles completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 224 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions.

An Eagles third-round pick in 2012, Foles has appeared in 71 career games with 58 starts. His best years have come with two separate stints with Philadelphia, as he complied a 21-11 record starting record with the franchise. His four postseason wins with the Eagles came under now-Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

Foles has appeared in 71 career games with 58 starts for the Eagles, Rams, Chiefs, Jaguars, Bears, and Colts. He’s completed 62.4 percent of his career passes for 14,227 yards with 82 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

The Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick last week. They have Gardner Minshew and Ehlinger on the roster at the position as well.