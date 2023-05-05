Commanders cut center Chase Roullier

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 5, 2023, 1:03 PM EDT
Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Center Chase Roullier‘s tenure in Washington is over.

The Commanders will officially release Roullier today, according to multiple reports.

The move comes as no surprise. The Commanders signed center Nick Gates in free agency and then drafted center Ricky Stromberg in the third round. It’s likely that Washington will keep two centers on the 53-player roster, and those two will be them.

Roullier was slated to have a base salary of $8 million this season, so cutting him also gives the Commanders some salary cap relief.

Washington drafted Roullier in 2017 and he became a starter as a rookie. He has played well when healthy, but he has missed 24 games due to injuries the last two years. He will now become an unrestricted free agent.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Commanders cut center Chase Roullier

  1. He’s a pro-bowl caliber center. Injuries are the only thing. He’ll pop up on a better team than ours as a backup at the very least.

  2. Almost certainly will be 3 centers on the roster.
    Nick Gates as starter
    Tyler Larsen as backup
    Rookie Ricky Stromberg as Inactive for most of the year
    HTTR!

  3. Good player but couldn’t stay healthy. I wish him well at his next stop.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.