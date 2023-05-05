D’Andre Swift to wear No. 0 for Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2023, 1:39 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

NFL owners approved allowing players to wear No. 0 at their meeting earlier this year and the team that proposed the change will have a player wearing that number this fall.

The Eagles announced that running back D'Andre Swift will wear No. 0 in his first year with the team. The Eagles acquired Swift in a trade with the Lions during the final day of the draft.

Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell are among the other players who will take advantage of the rule change this season.

The Eagles also announced several other jersey numbers, including those selected by the team’s two first-round picks. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter will wear No. 98 and edge rusher Nolan Smith will wear No. 3.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “D’Andre Swift to wear No. 0 for Eagles

  1. Zero seems appropriate since that’s the number of seasons Swift played for the Lions without missing multiple games because of one injury or another.

  2. His jersey number represents the amount of full games he will play this season. Very fitting, indeed.

  3. Perfect number to wear. Thats the numbers of games he was useful in fantasy last year.
    I know, I know, no one cares about fantasy football here, except the hundreds of thousands of PFT readers who play fantasy football and the thousands who took the plunge on Swifty in the 1st or 2nd round last year. Fantasy “Experts” hyped him so much he was a mid to late 1st rounder in drafts last year. Goes to show you, those clowns who dole out “expert” fantasy football advice on the countless, glitzy, yet indistinguishable websites actually know NOTHING.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.