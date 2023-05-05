Dexter Lawrence on contract extension: I wanted to be respected

Getty Images

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence made his first appearance of the offseason at the team facility on Friday, but he wasn’t there to do anything on the field.

Lawrence was there to sign the four-year contract extension that he agreed to on Thursday. The deal is reportedly worth $90 million, which puts Lawrence behind only Aaron Donald and Jeffery Simmons and equal to Daron Payne when it comes to average annual salary among defensive tackles.

On Friday, Lawrence said that his goal in contract negotiations was not to reach any particular number but to feel valued by the team.

“I wanted to be respected for my production and leadership around here,” Lawrence said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

The extension is a pretty good show of respect for what Lawrence brings to the Giants and he’ll be able to keep providing it for years now that the deal is done.