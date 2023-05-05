NFL Network lays off what it calls a “limited number” of employees

Posted by Mike Florio on May 5, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT
NFL: MAR 02 Scouting Combline
Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, word began to circulate that NFL Network was laying off a significant number of employees.

Ultimately, the actual number of affected jobs is unclear — and the characterization apparently is relative.

“Due to economic and industry-wide shifts, we have had to evaluate the best way to allocate our resources,” an NFL Network spokesperson told PFT. “As part of that process, we have made the tough decision to separate from a limited number of positions.”

We’re told the cuts affected less than five percent of the full-time employees in L.A. If, as we’ve seen elsewhere, more than 1,000 people work at the network’s campus in Los Angeles, that’s up to 50 or more full-time jobs.

As one source with knowledge of the dynamics tells PFT, some contractual employees simply won’t have their deals renewed. While some might cling to semantics when that occurs and say it’s not a termination (as some did when Jim Trotter was let go), it definitely is a termination if the employee had hoped to get a new deal.

More broadly, it’s hard to buy notion that “times are tough,” because the NFL is doing very well financially. The problem is that NFL Network isn’t a core part of the business. It’s a place where cuts can easily be made (and money saved) because it won’t affect the main product that the league sells.

It’s also easier to do it after the draft, when the league settles into several months of filler and fake lists and reduced need for workers, allowing NFL Network to prepare a reallocated workforce for the realities of a season to come.

7 responses to “NFL Network lays off what it calls a “limited number” of employees

  1. ” times are tough” says the organization that rakes in roughly 10-15 billion a season. give me a break! I’d argue half of the “talent” on the NFL network is awful and their programming is nothing more than the view.

  2. The NFL is a money making machine. How can they not afford to employ people? The greedy billionaires are just keeping it all for themselves. I hate this world sometimes.

  4. Protect the Shield! Afterall, Goodell needs to make his $40mil+ all while doing the job a Monkey could do!

  5. In other words…people are getting news from reliable sources and we can no longer compete with that.

  6. Can this economy get any worse?

    When the every growing multi-billion dollar industry that is the NFL is effected by “economic and industry-wide shifts.”

    How do you think the rest of smaller and midsize businesses in this country are doing?

