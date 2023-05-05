Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers’ wish list is a “silly narrative”

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 5, 2023, 2:41 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Before Aaron Rodgers was officially traded from the Packers to the Jets, the quarterback had reportedly given New York a so-called wish list of players he’d like to have on the roster in 2023.

The Jets have added players Rodgers is familiar with like receiver Allen Lazard, receiver Randall Cobb, and offensive lineman Billy Turner.

On Friday, head coach Robert Saleh was asked about that wish list and whether there was a conversation about players Rodgers wanted to have with him on his new team. That gave Saleh an opportunity to push back and he took it.

“So, I can try to say this as respectfully as I can — I’m not attacking anyone. It’s just that I do think it’s a silly narrative, with regards to a ‘wish list,’” Saleh said in his press conference. “And I say that because there’s 32 teams in the NFL. And it’s common practice for when there’s changes, when you have a new coaching staff, when you have people coming in, that you surround those people with people they’re familiar with.

“I had a wish list — Solomon Thomas, Marcell Harris, D.J. Reed, Kwon Alexander — guys who I’ve worked with who were very familiar with our messaging, very familiar with our scheme, who can come in and play. We had it on offense with Laken Tomlinson, Tevin Coleman, and guys who have been in the system. Shoot, Tom Brady goes to Tampa and he gets [Rob] Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. So, it is very common for new faces to want old faces — to be able to come in and accelerate the installation of a program.”

Moreover, Saleh added, those players are familiar with new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett — not just Rodgers.

“Everything’s being pinned on the quarterback — it’s not just him,” Saleh said. “Hackett has something to say about it. He loves Lazard, loves Randall, took Billy Turner with him to Denver and wanted him here in [New York]. So, of course you’re going to surround a coach with people who he feels will be able to plant the flag.

“So, that whole narrative of whatever people are trying to put on the quarterback, I think it’s tired.”

Somewhat tongue-in-cheek, Saleh was then asked if his team is planning to bring in tight end Marcedes Lewis. Saleh laughed and said, “You never know.”

But Saleh said that when it comes time to play, Rodgers’ familiarity with a certain player won’t override who gives the Jets the best chance to win.

“At the end of the day, the best 53 will be on the football team,” Saleh said. “And then the best 11 will be on the football field when it’s time to snap the ball. But at the same time, the reason why we’re excited to bring those guys is because they stand for everything we believe in. Look at Allen Lazard, he came in as an undrafted free agent and he’s got all this unbelievable ability to him and he’s made himself. Randall has such an amazing amount of experience. Billy Turner has so much experience. But they’re internally driven individuals who just want to win football games. And they love the game of football.

“And it’s like, well why wouldn’t you bring them in to help accelerate and plant the flag and echo the message that Nathaniel and his staff are trying to accomplish?”

We’ll see who’s on the roster and who ends up on the field in September.

25 responses to “Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers’ wish list is a “silly narrative”

  2. It’s not a wish list…..it’s just a coincidence they’ve signed all the players on the list

  3. Moreover, Saleh added, those players are familiar with new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett
    __________

    But are any of them familiar with whoever will take over playcalling from Hackett midseason? Because that is a thing with him.

  4. If Rodgers is only there for 1-2 years, he wouldn’t be so pissy and fussy. He is a diva through and through with heavy dosage of passive-aggressiveness. But he’ll behave at the beginning.

  6. This is hardly unique to this situation. In the trades if someone leaves a general contractor and starts out on their own, they’re going to try to take people the work well with along with them. My brother is a teacher and they got a new Superintendent this year. Brought her whole staff with her. I’ve worked in tech startups my whole career. Someone leaves a larger tech farm to start their own, they’re poaching coders. Sales teams are the same way. People act like this is somehow a unique situation because they don’t like Rodgers and want to act like he’s the only one who has ever left a job and wanted to bring the old crew with him. He most definitely is not.

  8. I’d laugh so hard if the packers end up being better than the jets. It’ll be the 2023 version of Broncos & Seahawks.

  9. Rodgers thinks he’s Brady. It’s that simple, If it blows up, which it likely wwill, the Jets are 2-3 seasons+ back in the doghouse with nothing. Woody Johnson is older and is tired of himself being the problem, so he doubled down again like a moron does.

    Zach Wilson won’t be improving either. Look at his college tape. That’s what he is. A hero ball small QB who doesn’t understand the position and never played anyone good in college.

    LOL

  11. Packer fans who for years defended Rodgers as a great teammate/leader/person despite his antics and anecdotal evidence to the contrary are now trashing him after he forced his way out od green bay. Is anyone surprised?

  12. Yup, bring in all of those players so you can be one and done in the playoffs!

  13. So Randall Cobb is the best option? Alan Lazard is worth $60 million? Billy Turner, etc. etc.
    Keep talking Mr. Salah someday we might believe you.

    Good luck wrangling “The Cult”.

  14. Giants sign Isaiah Hodgins after the Bills cut him. Without him, the Giants do not make the playoffs. Complete difference maker with the injuries the Giants had at WR.
    Daboll is considered ‘smart’ for adding someone who he knew from his time in Buffalo. Total under the radar move that happens 50 times a season, if not more. Just really obvious in Hodgins case.

  15. So, yes, there’s a wish list and it’s a silly narrative because we all have a wish list? The reason it’s a narrative is because Aaron Rodgers GETS his wish list even though Randall Cobb is wayyyy past his prime,yet if you don’t treat him right, your star QB will pout and scheme until he gets his way. It happened in Green Bay and will happen in NY. THAT is why it is a narrative. Silly or otherwise.

  16. It’s not a wish list it’s a demand , I thought the NY press was suppose to tough ? you’d think
    he’d been asked by now why is he a 9-11 denier or the the best he’s a 9-11 doubter . Guess you gotta have some stones to ask real tough questions .

  17. The thought that the Jets could make the playoffs this season is a “silly narrative”. More likely trade will go down as a great fleecing of Gang Green.

  18. With all these GB guys coming over that means an equal amount of Jets will become former Jets who leave behind a lot of unhappy friends on the team this is not good for positive team building .

  19. His wish list is going to be “I wish I could get out of here,” soon enough.

  20. Saleh is right. I guarantee you the offensive coaches have more input than Rodgers, although they’re all on the same page. Brady didn’t have to explain to the Bucs’ coaches why Gronk might be a good fit if they wanted to hit the ground running.

  21. Pfft. The entirety of mainstream news from 2019 to now has been one big silly narrative.

  22. This guy is as unhinged as his mediocre coaching idol LOL!

  24. Unless the Jets best 53 doesn’t include Randall Cobb… then we’ll make an exception for Aaron and still keep Cobb on the roster

  25. Saleh might call the list a silly narrative, but he didn’t deny it. Already circling the wagons in Jersey.

