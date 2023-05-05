Roquan Smith will wear No. 0 this season

Getty Images

Roquan Smith will make a third change to his jersey number in three years. The Ravens edge rusher will switch to No. 0 this season, the team announced Friday.

Smith wore No. 58 during his 4 1/2 seasons in Chicago before selecting No. 18 when he arrived in Baltimore in a trade with the Bears.

“I look at the No. 0 as a new beginning — continuing to build a foundation of greatness with the start of a new season,” Smith said in a statement posted on social media by the team. “A strong and solid foundation is what you must have before anything else, and you must be willing to work for what comes next. This is my first start of a season with the Ravens, and I see no better number that represents that journey to greatness.”

Eagles running back D'Andre Swift, Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley, Giants receiver Parris Campbell, Falcons defensive end Lorenzo Carter, Cardinals receiver Zach Pascal, Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones and Titans defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting are among other players around the league who have opted to wear No. 0 this season.

The NFL changed its rules this offseason, allowing players to wear O.