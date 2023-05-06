Bears to sign Stephen Carlson

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 6, 2023, 2:59 PM EDT
Chicago is adding a tight end.

The Bears are signing Stephen Carlson to a one-year deal, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Carlson, 26, entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted tight end out of Princeton, signing with the Browns. He appeared in 25 games for the club from 2019-2020 with seven starts. Carlson caught six catches for 62 yards with one touchdown in that span.

But Carlson tore his ACL during 2021 training camp and spent the season on injured reserve. He had at least one workout last year but did not end up signing with a team.

Now he’s landed with the Bears for the offseason program after participating in Chicago’s rookie minicamp over the weekend.

  1. Is Cole Kmet going to become a top TE in the league or not? This is the defining year, Fields better learn how to pass.

  2. The Bears signed Stephen Carlson!! Wow, that changes everything. it’s a Super Bowl team for sure now.

