John Harbaugh on Marcus Peters: You don’t close door on good players

Posted by Josh Alper on May 6, 2023, 4:10 PM EDT
The Ravens signed cornerback Rock Ya-Sin this week, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Saturday that the move does not preclude them from making another move involving a familiar veteran face.

Marcus Peters remains unsigned after spending three-plus seasons in Baltimore and Harbaugh said that the team has not ruled out the possibility of bringing Peters back for another year.

“You don’t close the door on good players and good people,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

Peters joined the Ravens in a 2019 trade with the Rams and missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL. He played 13 games last season and had 47 tackles, an interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

  2. Usually when a coach says something like this it’s because they already have a handshake agreement with a guy. Vet player like peters doesn’t need to go thru OTA’s and a rough training camp he will be ready to go and know the defense better than anyone if he’s signed 1 day before the season starts.

  5. John Harbaugh has been doing this for a long time. He’s not giving the media anything negative to write about a player, whether he likes him or not. If coaches said to the media what they say in private, it would be rough on everyone involved. He’s also not going to say anything that might potentially devalue the player. What future free agent would want to sign with a coach that did that? Like I said, it isn’t John’s first rodeo. Also, injuries are unpredictable, so you never know when you’ll be needing the services of a guy that knows your system. Treat everyone like family. That’s the best way to operate. Probably the best way for everyone to operate.

  7. He’s dumb and a freelancer. There’s a reason he’s been on 4 teams and no one can stand him.

