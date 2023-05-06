Kevin King comeback attempt derailed by torn Achilles

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 6, 2023, 9:14 AM EDT
Former Packers cornerback Kevin King took the 2022 season off because he said he needed a break. He wanted to return in 2023, but a torn Achilles tendon has changed those plans.

King released a video saying he tore his Achilles while working out to get himself into shape to be in an NFL training camp.

That’s usually a season-ending injury, which means the 28-year-old King probably can’t play until 2024.

“I miss it out there for sure,” King said. “I spent the last five years with the Packers before the year I took off. Spending that with the Packers was some of the best times in my life.”

King said his decision to take 2022 off was primarily about the mental stress that NFL injuries had taken on him.

“After my fifth year with the Packers I was actually pretty healthy. It was a time when I felt pretty good for the first time in a while. My first four years I had surgery after every year so I didn’t have much of a chance to have an offseason,” King said. “They don’t really talk about the wear and tear on you mentally that it does, dealing with injuries.”

Now King will attempt to recover from this injury, and get back on the field in 2024.

  2. So glad they skipped TJ Watt and traded back for this guy. Who needs TJ Watt? Packers drafting has been awful for about 8 years.

  4. So the last play we will remember Kevin King for is giving up a hail Mary td to Brady just before half time? As it should be.

  5. Sorry to hear about the injury. He had a few highlights, including a couple of picks against the team on the wrong side of the river, but I’m afraid he’ll be mostly remembered for the jersey tug that bailed out the LOAT in a playoff game. Good luck post-football, Kevin.

  7. Obviously disappointed for Kevin King.
    His professional struggles in Green Bay were compounded by the fact that most fans wanted the team to draft state kid, T.J. Watt.
    Hopefully Kevin can overcome another significant injury and is able to continue his career whether it’s Minnesota or wherever.

