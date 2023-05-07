Van Jefferson: Matthew Stafford’s return “makes a huge difference”

Getty Images

Receiver Van Jefferson is back healthy and so is quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Jefferson had knee surgery during the offseason and had another one in August that kept him out the first six games of the season. He didn’t catch a pass in his first two appearances and ended the year with 24 catches for 369 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

Stafford missed eight games in 2022, the final seven with concussions and a spinal-cord contusion.

The two played only three games together.

But they both are back on the field at the team’s offseason program.

“Oh yeah, I think that makes a huge difference,” Jefferson said of Stafford, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “I think [it does] for all the guys that are out there throwing with Matt. He’s looking great. He’s always been great, so it’s just great to be out there with him again and see him healthy, and see him slinging it like he does. It’s good to just be out there and get some passes with him.”