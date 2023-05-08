Bears hope Darnell Mooney is ready for training camp

Getty Images

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney ended last season on the shelf because of an ankle injury and he isn’t ready to get back on the field yet.

Mooney has been at the team’s facility during their offseason program as he continues his recovery and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said this weekend that the team “certainly hopes” that he’ll be ready to go when the team gets to training camp this summer.

“He’s great with his rehab. He’s running right now. He’s doing well. . . . His attitude has been great. He’s in here every single day,” Tolbert said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.

Mooney missed five games last year, but still led Bears wideouts with 40 catches for 493 yards on the season. He is set to work with Chase Claypool and new Bear DJ Moore once he’s cleared for action later this year.