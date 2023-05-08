Chris Hubbard visited Colts

Getty Images

The Colts are looking at adding some veteran depth to their offensive line.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Indianapolis recently had Chris Hubbard in for a free agent visit.

Hubbard has spent the last five seasons with the Browns, appearing in 46 games with 35 starts for the club over that time. He was a full-time starter in 2018 and 2019 but has been in a reserve role for the last three years. In 2022, he appeared in four games with one start, playing 39 offensive snaps and four special teams snaps.

Hubbard, 32, began his career with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB in 2013. He made his debut in 2014 and appeared in 39 games with 14 starts for Pittsburgh through the 2017 season.