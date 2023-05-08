Clayton Tune: I think I’m the best quarterback in this class, I elevate everyone around me

Getty Images

The Cardinals made Clayton Tune the ninth quarterback selected in this year’s draft, but seeing eight other players at the position come off the board before hearing his name didn’t do anything to dim Tune’s confidence in himself.

Tune spent the last five seasons leading the Houston offense and that experience has left him feeling like he is at the top of this year’s group of incoming quarterbacks.

“I think I’m the best quarterback in this class and God’s got a plan for me,” Tune said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “If you look at my body of work, the effect that I have on my team that I play on, I elevate everyone around me. I’m a natural leader, people follow me and see the work that I’m putting in and the mindset that I have, and they want to follow suit. I have that no-flinch mentality when things get going tough. Those are some of the intangible things, and then being able to make every throw on the field, being able to make plays off schedule and being more mobile than people realize.”

It’s unclear when Kyler Murray is going to be ready to play after last year’s torn ACL, so the Cardinals may be starting the season with a different starting quarterback. If Tune’s self-assessment is proven correct over the next few months, he could get that nod over Colt McCoy, David Blough, and Jeff Driskel.