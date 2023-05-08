Dak Prescott: Brandin Cooks going to be huge for me, wide receiver room

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2023, 5:54 PM EDT
Houston Texans v New York Giants
Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a positive first impression of throwing to wide receiver Brandin Cooks and he’s continued to enjoy working with his new teammate as the team’s offseason program has gotten going.

Prescott believes Cooks will make a big impact on the offense due to his speed and athletic ability, but that’s not the only place where he sees the veteran assisting the team. Prescott said that Cooks has been serving as a mentor to CeeDee Lamb and other wideouts as they prepare for the 2023 season.

“The moment that guy showed up, just watching him in workouts and how he carries himself from drill-to-drill, what he does pre-workout and post-workout to take care of his body to have that speed,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “When you throw it to him, it stands out, his speed is different from many others. He’s already been helping CeeDee, helping the young guys, playing cornerback to teach them the little nuances of route-running. It’s gonna be huge for me and huge for the room.”

Lamb had 107 catches last season, but the Cowboys didn’t have a lot of other production out of their wideouts. Anything Cooks can do to change that will be appreciated in Dallas this season.

2 responses to “Dak Prescott: Brandin Cooks going to be huge for me, wide receiver room

  1. Makes you wonder why the Texans had to pay $6 mill of his salary this year and only got a 5th and 6th back.

  2. Couldn’t do it with Amari, CERTAINLY not gonna do it with Cooks. Everyone is gonna forget Cooks is still in the league again by week 5.

