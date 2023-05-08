David Moore, Mekhi Sargent to try out for Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will have a couple of veteran players trying out for the team at their rookie minicamp this week.

Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports that wide receiver David Moore and running back Mekhi Sargent will be trying to land spots on the roster.

Moore was a 2017 seventh-round pick by the Seahawks and spent four years with the team, so he’s a familiar face to Bucs offensive coordinator and former Seahawks assistant Dave Canales. He did not appear in any regular season games last season, but saw time with the Broncos and Packers in 2021.

Moore has 78 catches for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns over his entire career.

Sargent played for the Jaguars, Titans, and Rams in 2021. He ran five times for 11 yards in seven overall appearances.