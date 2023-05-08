Eagles waive Andre Chachere

Getty Images

The Eagles dropped a veteran defensive back from their roster on Monday.

The team announced that they have waived safety Andre Chachere. The move comes after the team held their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Chachere spent time with the Texans, Lions, Cardinals, Panthers, and Colts before being claimed off waivers by the Eagles in September 2021, but he did not make any regular season appearances until he got to Philadelphia. Chachere played 23 games over the last two seasons and he recorded 20 tackles.

The Eagles drafted safety Sydney Brown in the third round last month and they signed Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans as free agents. Reed Blankenship and K'Von Wallace are holdovers in the safety group.