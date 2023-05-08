Falcons sign Tre Flowers

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2023, 11:12 AM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Cornerback Tre Flowers is the newest member of the Falcons.

The team announced Flowers’ signing on Monday. It’s a one-year deal for the former Seahawk and Bengal.

Flowers was a 2018 fifth-round pick in Seattle and he moved on to the Bengals as a waiver claim in 2021. He re-signed with Cincinnati last year and he had 27 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 15 regular season appearances.

The Falcons have also added Jeff Okudah, Mike Hughes and fourth-round pick Clark Phillips to their cornerback group this offseason. The four newcomers join A.J. Terrell, Dee Alford, Cornell Armstrong, and Darren Hall on the depth chart in Atlanta.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Falcons sign Tre Flowers

  1. AJ Terrell and a bunch of questions marks. Hopefully one of these guys can turn into a good CB2. This is going to be a very good defense if that happens.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.