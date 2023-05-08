NFL will release 2023 schedule Thursday night

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 8, 2023, 4:41 PM EDT
NFL Kickoff presented by Verizon celebrated the start of NFL season at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach.
Getty Images

The NFL’s 2023 schedule will be released on Thursday night.

The league made it official this afternoon, announcing that the full schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with special programs on both NFL Network and ESPN.

A preview of the full schedule will come on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with NFL Network and ESPN announcing international games, Amazon announcing the first-ever Black Friday game, and select games being revealed on Fox & Friends, CBS Mornings, the Today show and Good Morning America.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly met with the league’s schedule makers today to make the final determination on the biggest games of the season, and now the schedule is set.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “NFL will release 2023 schedule Thursday night

  3. It’s interesting how they always design these schedules to create significant disadvantage to the Steelers. Not optimistic to see the next schedule.

  5. On the bright side, at least they heard the fans out, and aren’t making it as huge of a spectacle anymore.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.