Nolan Smith has “so many questions” for Haason Reddick

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2023, 9:01 AM EDT
NFL: MAY 05 Eagles Minicamp
Getty Images

Nolan Smith’s ability to make plays off the edge made him an Eagles first-round pick, but he knows that there’s still a lot for him to learn about the position as he makes the transition to the NFL.

While at the Eagles’ rookie minicamp this weekend, Smith said that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told the team’s players that “you’re just ignorant” if you think you know everything and that he knows which of his new veteran teammates has the most to teach him. Reddick said he plans to start picking Haason Reddick‘s brain once everyone starts working together on Monday.

“I feel like [we] get knocked on the same thing,” Smith said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Guys like us that are undersized, I want to know certain things about [Reddick’s] game, how he approaches the game, how does he study. There’s so many questions that I’ve got to ask.”

Reddick set a career high with 16 sacks during the 2022 season and anything he can do to help Smith on the way to that kind of production will be welcomed by the Eagles.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Nolan Smith has “so many questions” for Haason Reddick

  2. So either this young man has received and listened to media training or there is something else behind the smear campaign that went on during the off-season

  4. amaf22 says:
    May 8, 2023 at 9:21 am
    simmer down. reddick’s job isn’t to coach you!

    —————————————————————

    Mentoring is absolutely part of being a veteran, star player.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.