Packers sign three tryout players, waive Jack Coco

Getty Images

The Packers made some changes to their roster after holding their rookie minicamp the last few days.

The team announced that they have signed long snapper Broughton Hatcher, cornerback William Hooper, and defensive lineman Antonio Moultrie. The team also officially announced the previously reported signing of seventh-round wideout Grant DuBose.

Hatcher played in 35 games at Old Dominion while Hooper had 100 tackles, 21 passes defensed, two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two blocked kicks at Northwestern State. Moultrie transferred from UAB to Miami last year and had 14 tackles, a half-sack, and a forced fumble for the Hurricanes.

In addition to the signings, the Packers announced that they have waived long snapper Jack Coco. Coco played in all 17 games last season.