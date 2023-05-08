Panthers agree to terms with fourth-round pick Chandler Zavala

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 8, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
The Panthers have taken care of some more business with their rookie class.

Carolina announced that the club has agreed to terms with fourth-round pick Chandler Zavala on his four-year rookie contract.

Zavala, an offensive lineman, was the 114th overall pick out of North Carolina State. He started 12 games for the program last year, earning first-team All-ACC honors. He had transferred to N.C. State after beginning his collegiate career at Fairmont State.

The Panthers have now gotten two of their draftees under contract, as fifth-round pick Jammie Robinson agreed to his rookie deal last week.

