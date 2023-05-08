Ravens sign Jaquan Amos, waive Levi Bell

Posted by Charean Williams on May 8, 2023
The Ravens are churning the bottom of the 90-player roster, as are most teams.

The team swapped out one undrafted free agent for another after its rookie minicamp.

The Ravens announced the signing of defensive back Jaquan Amos, waiving defensive end/fullback Levi Bell in a corresponding move.

Amos went undrafted last month but earned a tryout with the Ravens during their rookie minicamp. He played for Iowa State, Villanova and Ball State in his college career.

He appeared in 14 games in his career, totaling 97 tackles, half a sack, an interception and five passes defensed.

Bell signed with the Ravens last week and was expected to play fullback. He played collegiately at the College of Idaho (2018), Tyler Junior College (2019), Louisiana Tech (2020-21) and Texas State (2022).

