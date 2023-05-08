Report: 49ers bringing in Clayton Thorson for rookie minicamp

Getty Images

The 49ers are bringing in another quarterback to help them out at rookie minicamp.

According to Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, San Francisco will have Clayton Thorson in on a tryout basis to play quarterback this weekend.

The XFL previously announced that Steven Montez, who played for the Seattle Sea Dragons, is also going to attend 49ers rookie minicamp.

Thorson was an Eagles fifth-round pick in 2019 but was waived during final roster cuts. He has also spent time with the Cowboys, Giants, and Houston Gamblers of the USFL.

The 49ers have four quarterbacks on their roster in Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, and Brandon Allen, who signed with the club last week.