Report: Colts are exploring whether Commanders tampered with Andrew Luck

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2023, 11:32 AM EDT
Divisional Round - Indianapolis Colts v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

The loop has now been completed.

On Saturday, ESPN published an article that mentioned in passing the Commanders inquired about Andrew Luck when searching for a potential starting quarterback in 2022. The article did not specify whether the Commanders asked the Colts, or whether the Commanders reached out to Luck or someone connected to him.

On Sunday night, we posted an item about the Luck nugget. Not long thereafter, Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted a warning to anyone who has contacted Luck, saying it would be a “clear violation” of the league’s tampering rules.

Now, ESPN reports that the Colts are “seeking to learn more about what exactly transpired and whether any tampering occurred.”

This shouldn’t be very difficult to piece together. John Keim of ESPN.com wrote the article that mentioned the inquiry about Luck. He should know, or should be able to find out, whether the Commanders asked the Colts or Luck or someone tied to Luck.

The Colts should be able to figure out whether, in conversations that culminated in the trade that sent Carson Wentz to Washington, the Commanders asked about Luck. If Luck was never mentioned by the Commanders to the Colts, it’s more likely that tampering occurred.

It could be a simple situation of Irsay making assumptions before making inquiries. If, as it turns out, the Commanders directly approached the Colts about Luck and did not contact Luck or anyone close to him, there would be no tampering violation.

Time will tell whether Irsay’s allegation hits the mark, or whether he reacted to the item about the Commanders being interested in Luck without asking his football employees about it. And it could be the first example of a team trying to seize upon the precedent created by the league’s handling of the Jonathan Gannon tampering situation to leverage better draft position from a team that allegedly tampered.

27 responses to “Report: Colts are exploring whether Commanders tampered with Andrew Luck

  4. It’s absurd the Colts even have his “rights” 4 years after retiring and 2 years after his contract would have ended.

  5. Friggin Snyder, happy to see you go. 5 years from now absolutely no one will remmeber him. He will be able to dock his yatch anywhere and no fan will notice. OR HE WILL BE IN JAIL.

  8. When they heard about the Eagles getting a 3rd round pick as a settlement, why not poke around lol.

  9. nepobaby owner isray sure seems to have a strange obsession with Mr. Snyder. jealously due to the fact Mr. Snyder is a self-made billionaire no doubt.

  10. I STILL don’t understand how the Eagles had to swap their 3rd rounder PLUS GIVE UP next year’s 5th rounder to move from 94 to 66.

    Maybe Mr Florio you can find out please. To me even though the Cards “self reported”–which I highly doubt–it would seem to me that THEY would have to give up a draft pick or 2–NOT the Eagles.

  11. He’s been retired for 5 years, how is it tampering? There isn’t any statue of limitations? If the Vikings called Dan Marino and wanted to see if he could still fling it, they would be tampering w/ the Dolphins?

  14. Someone needs to explore how many teams the Colts have cheated without any punishments.

    Pumped in crowd noise with witnesses from multiple teams who corroborated it with no investigation done of any kind, Competition Committee cheating for years with Bill Polian, working with the commissioner to demand a framejob of Brady in 2015, while caught in a federal court doing so, etc.

  15. Andrew Luck retired nearly 5 years ago. Enforcing tampering rules on this is stupid.

  16. Wouldn’t it be funny if this ended up with the new owners backing out of the deal and Snyder ending up with the team?

  18. This is naked play for a free draft pick.

    I will believe its tampering when Irsay can show me where Andrew Luck’s name is on the roster. The man is retired and the Colts have his rights. IF Luck wanted to play to WFT, the Colts are entitled to negotiate compensation at that time. This is an attempt to strong-arm a pick out of WFT.

  19. Sounds like something the Commanders would do. I don’t think they are sneaky… I just think they are flat out STUPID. The sooner Snyder and company empty their offices the better. Good riddance.

  20. Tampering is stupid and should be negotiated out of existence in the next CBA. Employees are not slaves. And in any case, ol’ Neck Beard quit the sport.

  21. I think it’s laughable that the commanders would think Luck would come out of retirement for them.

    But, I don’t care what the colts think happened since they tanked their season anyway. They deserve nothing.

  22. Irsay has his 10 favorite Aerosmith-autographed guitars tackling the case.

  23. cbwv1974 says:
    May 8, 2023 at 11:51 am
    He’s been retired for 5 years, how is it tampering? There isn’t any statue of limitations? If the Vikings called Dan Marino and wanted to see if he could still fling it, they would be tampering w/ the Dolphins?
    ———–
    No, there’s absolutely no such thins as “statue of limitations” and the fact you don’t know it’s “statute of limitations” pretty much guarantees you dong know what your talking about. Besides that it’s not hard to hard understand, a player under contract can’t just step away and then be free of their contractual obligations. If their under contract then the contract tolls until they return(if they return).

  24. “Quitter Andrew Luck”

    Moving on to ther things in live isn’t quitting.

  25. Um, this is NOT tampering Luck has been gone for years. How do the Colts still have his rights when hes not under contract?

  26. The Commanders hid Luck’s copy of Dune and didn’t give it back for over twenty minutes!

  27. It’s absurd the Colts even have his “rights” 4 years after retiring and 2 years after his contract would have ended.
    ——————————————————————————————————————–
    OK i`ve seen several of these dumb takes. I player has to actually play to get a accrued season towars his contract or pension. Otherwise you would have players with one year left on their contracts be able to just sit out and become a free agent the next season. That would be absurd.
    There is nothing absurd about having to actually fulfill a contract to get out of it. That`s what contracts are for.

