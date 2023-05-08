Report of Commanders’ interest in Andrew Luck first surfaced last year

Getty Images

Much isn’t known about whether the Commanders tampered with retired Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Here’s one thing we now know.

It’s not new.

Nearly 14 months before John Keim of ESPN.com buried a Luck nugget in an article under an unrelated headline, Keim . . . buried a Luck nugget in an article under an unrelated headline.

March 19, 2022. “How Joe Gibbs, film study and analytics led the Washington Commanders to Carson Wentz.” Fifteenth paragraph: “At one point [the Commanders] even wondered: Would Andrew Luck, the retired former Colt, want to play again? That went nowhere.”

It still doesn’t nail down whether the Commanders contacted the Colts or Luck. However, it’s worded in a way that implies they went straight to Luck.

The first time around, Colts owner Jim Irsay didn’t notice — or he didn’t care. This time around, Irsay sees the potential benefit for nailing a team for tampering, given the way the league handled the Jonathan Gannon tampering situation.

This time around, Irsay and the Colts have demanded an investigation. It will be very interesting to see what happens. Or what doesn’t happen.