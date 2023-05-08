Shane Steichen: Anthony Richardson has come in attacking this thing like a pro

Getty Images

Colts No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson got his first taste of his new day-to-day work environment over the weekend at rookie minicamp.

Indianapolis has not put any timetable on Richardson becoming the club’s starting quarterback. But head coach Shane Steichen seems to like his new QB’s initial approach.

“He’s come in every day attacking this thing like a pro,” Steichen said over the weekend, via JJ Stankewitz of the team’s website. “And we just got to continue to be consistent with it every single day.”

The Colts didn’t get after it too hard over the weekend, with the minicamp more focused on coaches starting to get to know players. But Steichen noted Richardson has the kind of demeanor that should serve him well as a quarterback.

“He’s got a great presence,” Steichen said. “He’s got a great bounce in his step, he’s always smiling, got great energy, enthusiastic. I think when you have that, I think players around him will feed off him.”

If Richardson can get comfortable with the playbook and his teammates, hey may be starting games for Indianapolis sooner than later in 2023.