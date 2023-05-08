Titans hire Anthony Robinson as assistant General Manager

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 8, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT
The Titans have officially added to their front office.

Tennessee announced on Monday that Anthony Robinson has been hired as assistant General Manager.

Under G.M. Ran Carthon, who was hired in January, Robinson will oversee the Titans’ college and pro scouting staffs.

Robinson was previously with the Falcons for 15 seasons. He spent the last four as the club’s director of college scouting.

Carthon has familiarity with Robinson from their shared time on Atlanta’s scouting staff. Carthon was a pro scout for the Falcons from 2008-2011.

The Titans previously hired Chad Brinker as another assistant G.M. earlier in the offseason.

  1. That’s one hell of a higher from what I’m hearing. It’s well-known around the league that he is one of the best in the business. I gotta feeling the Titans are fixin to win a SB and Mr ARob will get his own ship to sail.

  2. Maybe hes smart enough to realize some of our best picks from the last few years were from the s.e.c. Simmons Henry Brown Fulton Mccreary. Not talkin abt levis just dayin probably wise to add some s.e.c playmakers especially on offense. Our draft was doody. The g.m. just did whatever vrabel wanted and it shows. Great coach horrific g.m. Yes he was correct dont trade aj brown but everyone knew that but j.r. now that has affected this draft as well.

