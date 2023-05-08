Vikings sign fifth-round pick Jaquelin Roy

Posted by Charean Williams on May 8, 2023, 3:25 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 LSU at Florida
Getty Images

The Vikings drafted six players last month. They have the fifth of those under contract.

The team has agreed to terms with LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, his agent, Jamal L. Tooson, announced. Roy was the first of two fifth-round picks by the team, with the Vikings trading up to select him.

Roy receives $4.180 million in his four-year contract.

In three seasons in Baton Rouge, Roy totaled 97 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

The Vikings also selected USC receiver Jordan Addison (first round), USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (third round), LSU cornerback Jay Ward (fourth round), BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (fifth round) and UAB running back DeWayne McBride (seventh round).

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Vikings sign fifth-round pick Jaquelin Roy

  3. This guy was considered a potential first-round pick in some of those way-too-early mock drafts last summer. He didn’t have the year he was expected to have but he seems to have some high-end traits that could maybe come out with the proper coaching.

  4. Everyone give this young go getter a MN nice welcome to the least successful team in NFL history!

  5. The Vikings have fallen apart, their window has closed. They are still going to finish in 3rd place ahead of the Lions this season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.